Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, September 21

A majority of mining companies trended upward Wednesday, although nearly just as many traded lower.
Bitcoin's price reached $22,500 earlier in the day but sunk below $19,000 after the news that the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points.
Mawson Infrastructure Group's stock rose 10.26%, followed by TeraWulf (+7.41%) and Marathon (+5.75%).
Meanwhile, Argo fell -8.47% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-5.98%) and CleanSpark (-3.26%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Sept. 21:
