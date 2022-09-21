Bitcoin • September 21, 2022, 4:47PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, September 21

Quick Take

  • Most bitcoin mining stocks rose but almost as many fell in the markets on Wednesday.
  • Bitcoin’s price fell back to $19,000 after the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points.

A majority of mining companies trended upward Wednesday, although nearly just as many traded lower.

Bitcoin's price reached $22,500 earlier in the day but sunk below $19,000 after the news that the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points.

Mawson Infrastructure Group's stock rose 10.26%, followed by TeraWulf (+7.41%) and Marathon (+5.75%).

Meanwhile, Argo fell -8.47% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-5.98%) and CleanSpark (-3.26%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Sept. 21:


