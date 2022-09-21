Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, September 21

A majority of mining companies trended upward Wednesday, although nearly just as many traded lower.

Bitcoin's price reached $22,500 earlier in the day but sunk below $19,000 after the news that the U.S. Federal Reserve increased interest rates by 75 basis points.

Mawson Infrastructure Group's stock rose 10.26%, followed by TeraWulf (+7.41%) and Marathon (+5.75%).

Meanwhile, Argo fell -8.47% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-5.98%) and CleanSpark (-3.26%).

