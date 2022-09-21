Funko, the pop culture retailer behind Funko Pop! collectible figurines, has teamed up with Warner Brothers and the U.S. retail giant Walmart to sell NFT-linked comic books, CoinDesk first reported.

These comic books come from DC’s “The Brave and the Bold” comic series, which include notable figures from the DC Universe, like Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash and The Green Lantern. Each book cover will be available as a physical item with a digital counterpart, otherwise known as a “phygital.”

Funko CEO Andrew Perlmutter told CoinDesk that this opportunity with Wamart provides a good way to test how the NFT business can expand into physical retailers. A common superstore in the U.S., Walmart selling NFT-linked physical goods helps to make this type of asset more common.

Customers that purchase one of these phygitals can connect their wallet and claim their NFT, which will be minted on the WAX blockchain. Sales of these items will begin Oct. 7.

Funko is not the only brand to get into phygitals. Luxury goods company Prada and sportswear firm Puma both have sold physical goods with digital counterparts.