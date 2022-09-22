Coinbase successfully registers with the Dutch Central Bank

Global crypto exchange Coinbase has successfully registered with the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank), the company announced on Thursday, opening the firm's products and services to the Netherlands with full regulatory approval.

Coinbase is added on to a list of more than 30 other crypto-asset service providers on the national central bank’s register. The company joins other exchanges such as OKCoin and Bitstamp.

Rival exchange Binance was fined €3.3 million earlier this summer for failing to obtain this registration.

Coinbase is formally supported in a total of 40 European countries, with its European branch registration based in Ireland. It is seeking to continue expanding and collecting licenses in “several major markets.”

The EU’s comprehensive regulatory framework focused on centralized crypto-asset service providers completed its negotiations in the European institutions this week. This harmonizes licensing requirements across the 27-state bloc and paves the way for exchanges to operate in Europe.