Bitcoin • September 22, 2022, 4:52PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, September 22

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Thursday.
  • Northern Data, Mawson Infrastructure Group, Greenidge Generation and Hut 8 were among the most underperforming stocks.

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downwards Thursday, as bitcoin continued to trade around the $19,000 mark.

The coin's price had slipped down to $18,200 Wednesday evening but rose back up to around $19,300 at market close on Thursday, according to data from TradingView.

Northern Data's stock fell 12.28%, followed by Mawson Infrastructure Group (-7.70%), Greenidge Generation (-6.07%) and Hut 8 (-5.76%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Sept. 22:


