Tether's USDT stablecoin goes live on Polkadot

Tether Limited has launched its USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin on Polkadot, an interoperable network connecting several proof-of-stake blockchains. Tether announced on Friday that the stablecoin was now natively available on Polkadot.

USDT is the largest U.S. dollar-based stablecoin, with market capitalization of nearly $67.5 billion, according to data from The Block. Tether maintains the value of the centralized stablecoin using a basket of assets and cash reserves.

With the latest announcement, Tether has further expanded its position as a stablecoin available across different blockchains. Besides Polkadot, the stablecoin is supported on other networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, Tron, and Bitcoin Cash’s Standard Ledger Protocol.

“We’re delighted to launch USDT on Polkadot, offering its community access to the most liquid, stable, and trusted stablecoin in the digital token space,” said Paolo Ardoino, chief technology officer at Tether. “Polkadot is on a trajectory of growth and evolution this year and we believe Tether's addition will be essential in helping it continue to thrive.”

The launch of USDT will let developers on Polkadot and its parachains will be able to integrate the asset in decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Parachains are modular blockchains that run in parallel across the Polkadot ecosystem and are secured by a central relay chain.