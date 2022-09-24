Robot Ventures taps UMA founder as partner

Pre-seed venture capital investment firm Robot Ventures hired a former Goldman Sachs trader Hart Lambur as a partner, the firm announced on Twitter.

Lambur is best known for co-founding crypto project UMA, which allows developers to build financial products on top of the Ethereum blockchain.

"Welcome @hal2001 our new Venture Partner to the Robot family," Robot Ventures, which was founded by protocol Compound Labs founder Robert Leshner, said in a tweet.

"Hart brings a wealth of experience as the founder of UMA & Across protocols and will be working closely to assist the projects we invest in," the firm said.

Robot Ventures did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robot Ventures made headlines in 2020 when it brought on giga-brain quant Tarun Chitra after it raised $4 million in fresh funding. Chitra is a managing partner at the firm.

The firm has backed a wide range of companies in the decentralized finance space, including Nansen, Argent, Goldfinch and LayerZero.

Chitra spent the early days of his career doing quantitative research and development at D.E. Shaw Research and Vatic Labs. Since 2018 he's run his own company, Gauntlet, which creates tools for crypto developers that allows them to forecast risk related to their projects.

As for Lambur, the Columbia University graduate spent more than seven years at Goldman Sachs as an interest rate trader, providing liquidity in US Treasuries, according to his LinkedIn profile.