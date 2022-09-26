Talos targets expansion, hires for three key positions

Digital asset trading company Talos announced it will grow the ranks of its team with three strategic hires.

As it expands globally, Talos will bring in Frank Van Zegveld as head of sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Matt Houston to serve as client success director; and Hillary Conley as business development director, CoinDesk first reported.

Previously holding senior positions at Solid Trading and Lucera Financial Infrastructures, Zegveld will be based in Amsterdam. He will join Talos in October.

The hirings at Talos follow the close of a $105 million Series B funding round last May, led by General Atlantic and joined by Citigroup, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, BNY Mellon, DRW, SCB 10x, Stripes and Voyager, among others.