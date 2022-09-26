Komainu taps former Italian stock exchange head as CEO

Nomura-backed digital asset custodian Komainu named Nicolas Bertrand its new chief executive, Bloomberg first reported.

Bertrand, who formerly served for more than a decade as Italian stock exchange Borsa Italia's head of derivatives markets and commodities, will start immediately and is based in London.

Bertrand stated that he has no plans to raise additional funds, will attempt to reduce spending, and remain focused on innovation, according to Bloomberg. Bertrand added that Koimanu has provisional approval to operate in Dubai, and will seek to obtain similar licensing for the UK.

Komainu recruits executives from the traditional finance exchange ecosystem into its C-suite. Just last April, the company attempted to hire then CEO of the London Metal Exchange, Matthew Chamberlain, who ultimately opted to remain at the helm of the metal marketplace amid an emerging nickel crisis.

Komainu launched in 2020, with funding from investment firm CoinShares, Japan-based investment bank Nomura, and crypto cold storage wallet maker Ledger. In March 2021, Komainu raised $25 million in a Series A funding led by hedge fund manager Alan Howard.