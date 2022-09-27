Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 27

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block rose on Monday.
The coin surpassed $20,000 earlier in the day, but it fell back to roughly $19,000 at around 12 p.m. EST, according to data from TradingView.
Argo went up by 13.04% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by BIT Mining (+11.62%), Greenidge Generation (+8.54%) and TeraWulf (+6.67%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 27:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.