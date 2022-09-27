Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 27

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block rose on Monday.

The coin surpassed $20,000 earlier in the day, but it fell back to roughly $19,000 at around 12 p.m. EST, according to data from TradingView.

Argo went up by 13.04% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by BIT Mining (+11.62%), Greenidge Generation (+8.54%) and TeraWulf (+6.67%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 27: