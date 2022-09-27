Mining • September 27, 2022, 4:48PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, September 27

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners rose in the markets on Tuesday.
  • Argo, BIT Mining, Greenidge Generation and TeraWulf were among the most well-performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block rose on Monday.

The coin surpassed $20,000 earlier in the day, but it fell back to roughly $19,000 at around 12 p.m. EST, according to data from TradingView.

Argo went up by 13.04% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by BIT Mining (+11.62%), Greenidge Generation (+8.54%) and TeraWulf (+6.67%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Sept. 27:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura