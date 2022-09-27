Companies • September 27, 2022, 6:51PM EDT

Luna Foundation Guard denies reports it moved bitcoin

The Block

Quick Take

  • The Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) denied on Twitter that it has moved any bitcoin since May 2022.
  • The LFG refuted claims from a CoinDesk report that suggested a wallet was set up for the LFG on Binance this month and linked to 3,313 BTS that authorities have sought to freeze.

The Twitter account for Singapore-based non-profit Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) refuted a CoinDesk report and denied the creation of wallets after May 2022.

“LFG hasn’t created any new wallets or moved $BTC or other tokens held by LFG since May 2022,” LFG tweeted, along with the treasury’s BTC address that showed no activity beyond the indicated timeframe.

LFG refuted a report in which CoinDesk cited analytics platform CryptoQuant and claimed a wallet created for LFG on the Binance exchange on Sept. 15. In the following days 3,313 BTC were transferred to crypto exchanges, KuCoin and OKX, CoinDesk reported.

South Korean authorities reached out to exchanges OKX and Kucoin in an effort to freeze the 3,313 BTC in question, according to Coinbase.

The news comes as Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, continues to defy South Korean courts that have issued a warrant for his arrest. Interpol yesterday issued a Red Notice for Do Kwon, but he appears to remain at large. 


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Jeremy Nation is a Senior Reporter at The Block covering the greater blockchain ecosystem. Prior to joining The Block, Jeremy worked as a product content specialist at Bullish and Block.one. He also served as a reporter for ETHNews. Follow him on Twitter @ETH_Nation.

More by Jeremy Nation