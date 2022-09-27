Luna Foundation Guard denies reports it moved bitcoin

The Twitter account for Singapore-based non-profit Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) refuted a CoinDesk report and denied the creation of wallets after May 2022.

“LFG hasn’t created any new wallets or moved $BTC or other tokens held by LFG since May 2022,” LFG tweeted, along with the treasury’s BTC address that showed no activity beyond the indicated timeframe.

LFG refuted a report in which CoinDesk cited analytics platform CryptoQuant and claimed a wallet created for LFG on the Binance exchange on Sept. 15. In the following days 3,313 BTC were transferred to crypto exchanges, KuCoin and OKX, CoinDesk reported.

South Korean authorities reached out to exchanges OKX and Kucoin in an effort to freeze the 3,313 BTC in question, according to Coinbase.

The news comes as Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, continues to defy South Korean courts that have issued a warrant for his arrest. Interpol yesterday issued a Red Notice for Do Kwon, but he appears to remain at large.