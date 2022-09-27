Infrastructure • September 27, 2022, 9:35PM EDT

White House may replace Yellen and Deese after the midterms: Axios

  • Both Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese may be on the way out, Axios first reported.
  • Yellen has not publicly said she plans to leave office, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen may be leaving office after the midterm elections in November, Axios first reported, without giving a specific source.

The White House did not confirm that Yellen and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are expected to leave the administration.

Yellen in May cited the TerraUSD collapse in support of new stablecoin legislation; however, she has generally shown restraint in public on crypto regulation guidance.

Deese, who spoke of the benefits behind working with the digital asset community to mitigate risks and harness the benefits of digital assets this month, has drawn criticism as the Biden administration has stepped up enforcement efforts.

Yellen, who has served as Treasury secretary since January 2021, has not said she has any plans to leave the administration, a spokesperson said.


Jeremy Nation is a Senior Reporter at The Block covering the greater blockchain ecosystem. Prior to joining The Block, Jeremy worked as a product content specialist at Bullish and Block.one. He also served as a reporter for ETHNews. Follow him on Twitter @ETH_Nation.

