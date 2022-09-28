Crypto.com wins approval to operate in France

Crypto.com has been given the nod to operate as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) in France by the country's top financial regulators.

The approvals from the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) come following checks on its procedures for AML and countering the financing of terrorism, according to an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"The European market is critical to Crypto.com's long-term growth and success and we are extremely proud to have received AMF approval in France," Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, said in the statement.

French regulators had also approved rival exchange Binance and the Digital Currency Group-owned Luno to operate in the country earlier this year.

This year Crypto.com has pushed for regulatory approvals across the world. In July, the exchange gained approval to operate in Italy. A month later the UK's Financial Conduct Authority added the firm to its cryptoasset register.

It also recently received registration in Greece from the Hellenic Capital Market Commission and in-principle approval for a Major Payment Institution License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, as well as provisional approval of its Virtual Asset License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority.

The exchange says it has more than 50 million users worldwide.