Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, September 28

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards on Monday.
The cryptocurrency rose to around $19,500 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
The bitcoin network difficulty rose by 2.14% on Tuesday evening following four consecutive jumps.
TeraWulf was up by 20.54%, followed by Marathon Digital (+10.94%), Hut 8 (+9.25% on Nasdaq) and Digihost Technology (+9.20%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Sept. 28:
