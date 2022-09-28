Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, September 28

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards on Monday.

The cryptocurrency rose to around $19,500 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

The bitcoin network difficulty rose by 2.14% on Tuesday evening following four consecutive jumps.

TeraWulf was up by 20.54%, followed by Marathon Digital (+10.94%), Hut 8 (+9.25% on Nasdaq) and Digihost Technology (+9.20%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Sept. 28: