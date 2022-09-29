Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, September 29

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Thursday.

Bitcoin sunk below $18,000 in the morning but rallied throughout the rest of the day, trading at around $19,400 during market close, according to data from TradingView.

SAI.TECH's stock fell by 26.14%, followed by Core Scientific (-10.34%), Digihost Technology (-9.34%) and Cipher Mining (-8.96%).

A new bitcoin miner may soon be added to this report, as Rhodium plans to go public via a merger deal with SilverSun Technologies, months after delaying its IPO.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Sept. 29: