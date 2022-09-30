Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, September 30

Most bitcoin mining firms tracked by The Block trended downward Friday.

Bitcoin's price rose above $20,000 before falling to $19,000 around market close, data from TradingView show.

Mawson Infrastructure Group fell 6.20%, followed by TeraWulf (-3.82%) and HIVE Blockchain (-2.96% on Nasdaq). On the other end, SAI.TECH rose 43.36%, Northern Data by 15.51% and Iris Energy by 10.05%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Sept. 30:

An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading: