Elon Musk renews bid to purchase Twitter: Reports

Billionaire Elon Musk renewed a bid to purchase the social media platform, Twitter, at $54.20 per share, an unidentified source revealed in a report by Bloomberg.
In the latest turn in the Twitter ownership saga, Musk appeared to change his mind a third time since originally offering to purchase the company in April 2022. The report of Musk’s change of heart was also confirmed by CNBC.
Notably, the $44 billion bid to buy out the social media giant had already been accepted by Twitter’s shareholders earlier in September amid a legal bid to enforce the deal. Musk, who had previously attempted to back out of the deal, appeared to change his mind, and sent a proposal to Twitter, Bloomberg reported.
On the news of Musk’s renewed bid, Twitter shares traded up, spiking around $49.00.
