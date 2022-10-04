The Block • October 4, 2022, 5:00PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 4

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners rose in the markets on Monday, as the price of BTC climbed above $20,000.
  • Core Scientific and SAI.TECH’s stock rose over 20%.

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards, some above 20%, as bitcoin climbed over $20,000.

The cryptocurrency was trading at around $20,200 at market close, according to data from TradingView.

Core Scientific's stock rose 24.09%, followed by SAI.TECH (+21.77%) and Cipher Mining (+19.66%).

CleanSpark and Riot, which announced Tuesday a month-over-month hash rate growth of 21% and 16.7%, respectively, were up by 8.49% and 5.56%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 3:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura