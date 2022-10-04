Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 4

Almost all bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended upwards, some above 20%, as bitcoin climbed over $20,000.
The cryptocurrency was trading at around $20,200 at market close, according to data from TradingView.
Core Scientific's stock rose 24.09%, followed by SAI.TECH (+21.77%) and Cipher Mining (+19.66%).
CleanSpark and Riot, which announced Tuesday a month-over-month hash rate growth of 21% and 16.7%, respectively, were up by 8.49% and 5.56%.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 3:
