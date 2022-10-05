Blockchain Twitter App Launches to Bring Decentralized Social to the Masses

Today, content is hosted on centralized platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram. Many thought leaders like Elon Musk and even Twitter founder Jack Dorsey call for an alternative.

The status quo could soon be disrupted as blockchains like DeSo provides a decentralized alternative for millions of users.

The launch of Diamond showcases this, as it is one of the first platforms ever to host its content and social graph on a decentralized blockchain.

By publishing content to a decentralized blockchain like DeSo, writers, and creators can own and control their content the same way they own and control their Bitcoin.

This means they can be free from censorship and gain new ways to monetize that have never been possible before.

For example, posts on Diamond can be minted as NFTs, earn crypto tips, and launch social tokens allowing their audience to invest in their success.

Diamond’s choice to use the DeSo blockchain for hosting all of its content showcases DeSo’s unique strength in content storage. “Existing blockchains cannot store content efficiently,” says Nader Al-Naji, the founder of DeSo. “It costs about $50 to store a 200-character Tweet on Ethereum and about fifteen cents to store it on Solana, Avalanche, or Polygon. In contrast, DeSo is one ten-thousandth of a cent, making it the first blockchain capable of disrupting storage-heavy applications like social, blogging, and even marketplaces,” he says.

In addition, Diamond’s integration of the DeSo wallet makes it possible to onboard Ethereum and mainstream users. “The DeSo wallet supports both a one-click Google login and a one-click MetaMask login,” says Al-Naji. “It’s not our goal to be tied to a single chain. We just want to allow people to connect with each other no matter what ecosystem they’re a part of. DeSo is the unified social layer for all of web3,” he says.

This is the latest in a recent string of successes for DeSo. The platform listed on Coinbase earlier this year announced a groundbreaking MetaMask integration last week that has caused a significant price surge. It has also been experiencing a recent surge in user numbers.

Diamond and DeSo offer a decentralized solution that can finally compete with web2 juggernauts. “DeSo is the first and only blockchain that allows developers to build social apps where you can’t even tell you’re on a blockchain,” says Al-Naji. “That means, for the first time, we have a shot at finally expanding web3 from disrupting finance to disrupting the trillion-dollar social media industry.”

You can learn more about DeSo and claim your username on deso.com.

This post is commissioned by DeSo and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.