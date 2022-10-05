U.S. music conglomerate Warner Music Group is looking to hire at least two people who can develop and manage projects related to web3.

The first job entails creating marketing plans for metaverse brands and platforms, as well as finding new opportunities within the metaverse, web3 gaming, AR and VR fields, according to the job posting on LinkedIn. Further, Warner Music Group wants a candidate with a “strong knowledge” of gaming as well as an interest in blockchain.

The second job focuses on business partnership strategy with web3, metaverse and gaming fields, focusing on building connections with brands, firms, platforms and individuals in these spaces.

Warner Music Group appears to be eyeing metaverse and web3 gaming opportunities in addition to NFTs. The job posting comes nearly a week after the record label partnered with OpenSea for music NFT drops, through which Warner Music Group aims to bolster music fan engagement through this partnership.

Warner Music Group is a conglomerate of multiple music labels, such as Atlantic, East West and Warner Records, and maintains over 1 million copyrights, the firm wrote in its job posting.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.