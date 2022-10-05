Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 5

Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended downward on Wednesday.
The cryptocurrency was trading at slightly more than $20,100 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
Greenidge Generation's stock was down by 7.80%, followed by Core Scientific (-7.65%), Northern Data (-6.46%) and Cipher Mining (-6.43%).
Core Scientific announced earlier in the day that it mined 9% less BTC in September while expanding hash rate by 2.4%.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 5:
