Bitcoin • October 5, 2022, 4:44PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 5

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Wednesday.
  • Greenidge Generation, Core Scientific, Northern Data and Cipher Mining were among the worst-performing mining stocks.

Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended downward on Wednesday.

The cryptocurrency was trading at slightly more than $20,100 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Greenidge Generation's stock was down by 7.80%, followed by Core Scientific (-7.65%), Northern Data (-6.46%) and Cipher Mining (-6.43%).

Core Scientific announced earlier in the day that it mined 9% less BTC in September while expanding hash rate by 2.4%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 5:


