Greenidge seeks to raise up to $22.8 million in stock offer

  • Crypto miner Greenidge Generation seeks to raise up to $22.8 million in a stock offer.
  • The company has entered into a sales agreement with B. Riley, a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing shows.

Crypto miner Greenidge Generation is seeking to raise up to $22.8 million in an at-the-market offering, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Oct. 3 shows.

Greenidge has signed a sales agreement with investment bank B. Riley Securities for the Class A common stock offer. B. Riley will get up to 5% of the gross proceeds from the offer.

 

