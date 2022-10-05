Greenidge seeks to raise up to $22.8 million in stock offer

Crypto miner Greenidge Generation is seeking to raise up to $22.8 million in an at-the-market offering, a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Oct. 3 shows.
Greenidge has signed a sales agreement with investment bank B. Riley Securities for the Class A common stock offer. B. Riley will get up to 5% of the gross proceeds from the offer.
