Asset manager GoldenTree reveals $5.3 million stake in SushiSwap token

GoldenTree, an asset management firm with about $47 billion in assets under management, has taken a $5.3 million stake in the governance token for SushiSwap.

GoldenTree outlined its purchase as well as its broader strategy, both in regards to SushiSwap and crypto generally, in a post on the SushiSwap community forum.

"We want Sushi to succeed and wish to engage with the Sushi community, but ultimately we trust the core team and the community to hear views and come to their own conclusions," the company wrote in the post.

Included in the post was a link to an Ethereum address that contains the roughly 3 million SUSHI tokens. Blockchain data show the tokens were added to the address 22 days ago.

GoldenTree's crypto investment manager, called GoldenChain Asset Management LP, is co-led by Avi Felman and Joe Naggar, according to the post. GoldenTree hired Felman, who previously worked at BlockTower Capital, as its head of digital asset trading earlier this year.