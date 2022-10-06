Citigroup's digital asset director set for new role at Swiss crypto exchange

Alexandre Kech, Citigroup's director of blockchain and digital assets has left to join Six Digital Exchange.

Kech announced his departure to the digital assets exchange, which offers the trading, settlement, and custody of crypto assets, in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.

"This may seem like a short tenure, and it is, but sometimes, an exceptional opportunity comes along," he said in the post. "I will share more about it when I start my new exciting challenge in November."

Kech confirmed the departure to the exchange when The Block reached him for comment but did not provide further details on the role.

The departure follows similar executive departures from the banking giant to crypto companies.

In August, The Block reported that Citi head of global head of foreign exchange, Itay Tuchman, left the bank after more than two decades to head to a digital assets role. In the same month, digital asset investment firm CoinFund hired former Citigroup exec Christopher Perkins to serve as its new president and managing partner.

This follows a string of departures to leave the banking giant in search of new roles in the digital asset space. As per reports in April, no fewer than 15 top-flight Citi employees have traded traditional finance for digital asset-focused destinations over the past year. These include top jobs at Copper, Paxos, Genesis and the Provenance Blockchain Foundation.