Mining • October 6, 2022, 4:28PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 6

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Thursday.
  • Argo Blockchain, Stronghold Digital Mining, Digihost Technology and Cipher Mining were among the worst-performing mining stocks.

Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended downward on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency was trading at slightly more than $20,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain was down 5.56% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-4.27%), Digihost Technology (-4.10%) and Cipher Mining (-3.05%).

Marathon was up by 2.02% after saying in the morning that it grew its hashrate from 3.8 EH/s to 5.7 EH/s in the past week and that it invested a total of $31.3 million in bankrupt Compute North.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 6:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura