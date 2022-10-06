Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 6

Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block trended downward on Thursday.

The cryptocurrency was trading at slightly more than $20,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain was down 5.56% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-4.27%), Digihost Technology (-4.10%) and Cipher Mining (-3.05%).

Marathon was up by 2.02% after saying in the morning that it grew its hashrate from 3.8 EH/s to 5.7 EH/s in the past week and that it invested a total of $31.3 million in bankrupt Compute North.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 6: