Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, October 7

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Friday.
The cryptocurrency fell below $20,000 in the morning, trading at around $19,500 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
TeraWulf was down by 23.60%, followed by Argo Blockchain (-23.02% on Nasdaq), which said earlier in the morning that it plans to raise $34 million.
Iris Energy was down 15.68% after announcing in its monthly operational update that it is looking at “potential M&A” opportunities.
Notably over the week, SAI.TECH's stock rose 78.93%.
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Oct. 7:
An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading:
