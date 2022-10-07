Mining • October 7, 2022, 5:25PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, October 7

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Friday.
  • TeraWulf, Argo and Iris Energy were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Friday.

The cryptocurrency fell below $20,000 in the morning, trading at around $19,500 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

 

TeraWulf was down by 23.60%, followed by Argo Blockchain (-23.02% on Nasdaq), which said earlier in the morning that it plans to raise $34 million.

Iris Energy was down 15.68% after announcing in its monthly operational update that it is looking at “potential M&A” opportunities.

Notably over the week, SAI.TECH's stock rose 78.93%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Oct. 7:

An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura