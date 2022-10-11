Google now showing Ethereum wallet balances

Google is now directly providing data about Ethereum addresses when they are searched for.

When an Ethereum address is pasted into the Google search bar, its ETH balance is displayed.

The data is being collected from Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.

So far, it appears this only applies to Ethereum addresses — and not, for example, Bitcoin.

This was noticed by Han Hua, who is a crypto-focused principal investor at Google Ventures, and was previously an engineer at Google.

Google has started providing more cryptocurrency interactions recently. Ahead of The Merge — Ethereum's recent upgrade to proof of stake — Google provided a countdown to the event, featuring two pandas moving closely together.