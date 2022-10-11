Cryptocurrency • October 11, 2022, 9:46AM EDT

Google now showing Ethereum wallet balances

The Block

Quick Take

  • When you search for an Ethereum address on Google, the search engine now shows the wallet’s ETH balance.
  • The data is being generated from Etherscan.
 

Google is now directly providing data about Ethereum addresses when they are searched for.

When an Ethereum address is pasted into the Google search bar, its ETH balance is displayed.

The data is being collected from Ethereum block explorer Etherscan.

A Google search for an Ethereum address

This is what shows up when you search for Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin's wallet. Image: Google.

So far, it appears this only applies to Ethereum addresses — and not, for example, Bitcoin.

This was noticed by Han Hua, who is a crypto-focused principal investor at Google Ventures, and was previously an engineer at Google.

Google has started providing more cryptocurrency interactions recently. Ahead of The Merge — Ethereum's recent upgrade to proof of stake — Google provided a countdown to the event, featuring two pandas moving closely together.


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Tim is a News Editor at The Block who focuses on DeFi, NFTs and DAOs. Prior to joining The Block, Tim was a News Editor at Decrypt. He has earned a BA in Philosophy from the University of York and studied News Journalism at the Press Association. Follow him on Twitter @Timccopeland.

More by Tim Copeland