Crypto firm Blockchain.com approved by Singapore’s central bank

The crypto exchange and service platform Blockchain.com gained Singapore’s approval on Wednesday to offer payment services.

The license is an “in-principle” approval under the Provision of Digital Payment Token Services to the Public, allowing the firms to provide Singaporeans regulated financial services. Coinbase received the same license earlier this week.

The approval makes Blockchain.com the 18th crypto firm licensed to operate in Singapore, out of 180 companies that applied through the Monetary Authority Singapore central bank since 2020, according to a Reuters report.

Fifty percent of the exchange’s business comes from institutions, and 84 million wallet holders account for the other half of retail business, according to the report.