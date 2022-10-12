Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 12

Most bitcoin mining companies tracked by The Block fell in the stock market Wednesday, but a few still trended upward.

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Mawson Infrastructure Group fell 15.13%, followed by Argo (-8.60% on the London Stock Exchange) and SAI.TECH (-5.65%).

On the other side, Iris Energy's stock rose 3.23%, followed by Bitfarms (3.13% on the Toronto Stock Exchange) and Bit Digital (2.86%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 12: