Web3 companies launch privacy-focused alliance at Devcon

A group of web3 companies has launched an alliance focused on raising awareness about the need for data privacy following U.S. sanctions on coin mixer Tornado Cash, as well as a legal defense fund to support its mission.

Web3 companies including p0xeidon labs, Nym Technologies, Secret Network from SCRT Labs, Orchid, Railgun, Status and Oasis Foundation’s Oasis Network are participating in the alliance.

"The Universal Privacy Alliance [UPA] aims to protect privacy regardless of the blockchain or technology stack," the group said in a statement. "It provides the foundation for privacy at the native level, thereby providing the security and democracy emerging technologies need to thrive."

The alliance also unveiled the UPA Legal Defense Fund, which it says will support its main goal of "defending the right to experiment, build, and use full-stack privacy technologies."

"This move comes amidst a rising tide of censorship, suppression, and even criminalization of privacy technologies," the UPA said in its statement.

Organizers behind the Universal Privacy Alliance unveiled the new group at an Oct. 11 side event during the Ethereum Foundation's Devcon conference in Bogota, Colombia. The launch, which took place at the ZK House hackerspace, featured remarks via video conference from former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.