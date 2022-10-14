Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, October 14

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Friday.

The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Mawson Infrastructure Group's stock fell 15.79%, followed by Greenidge Generation (-10.66%), Core Scientific (-10.48%) and Riot Blockchain (-9.86%).

Bitcoin mining stocks also fell over the course of the week — Argo Blockchain by 44.53% on the London Stock Exchange and Greenidge by 35.88%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Oct. 14:

An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading: