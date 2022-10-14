Paris Hilton-backed web3 company plans virtual real-estate game for adults

Everyrealm, a metaverse content developer with high-flying backers like Will Smith, Paris Hilton and venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, is launching a “home design” and virtual real estate game aimed at mature gamers.



After more than three years of development, Everyrealm’s new free-to-play game – called Hometopia – will allow players to build virtual homes and communities “alongside friends,” according to the announcement. Players will also be allowed to own that which they create in-game, Everyrealm also said.



The company’ says that Hometopia will be partly based on some of Roblox’s more “popular home design games” like Bloxburg and Brookhaven, which Everyrealm says have been visited more than five billion times.







Everyrealm CEO Janine Yorio calls Hometopia “a gamified combination of Pinterest, Houzz and Wayfair” which is “poised to capture those looking for more adult versions of Roblox interior design games they grew to love as children.” She also says the new game, launching later this year on the Epic Games Store, will appeal to female gamers, an underserved demographic.



Hometopia developer Alex Ahlund, who has worked on mobile games like Design This Home and Design This Castle, hopes the game will achieve success akin to the best-selling PC game The Sims.



In March, Everyrealm announced it had closed $60 million in a S​​eries A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, the Silicon Valley venture capitalist, also known as a16z, which has been investing heavily in metaverse gaming companies.



​​Musical artists The Weeknd and Nas are also investors in Everyrealm. Before changing its name the company was known as Republic Realm.

