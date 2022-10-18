Aptos releases tokenomics summary one day before trading goes live

The Aptos Foundation released the tokenomics outline for the newly launched Aptos blockchain.

The foundation has put live a summary but said that a more comprehensive explanation of the blockchain's tokenomics and values are coming at a later date, according to posts on Twitter.

The blockchain will have an initial supply of 1 billion tokens, which will rise to 1.5 billion by the end of 2031. The minimal unit for Aptos — similar to a satoshi, or a wei — will be called an octa.

The blockchain's tokens will be split between the community (51%), core contributors (19%), the foundation (16.5%) and investors (13.48%).

The funds allocated to the community will be handed out over the next decade through community grants and other initiatives. Tokens allocated to core contributors and investors are subject to a four-year vesting period.

The foundation also noted that 82% of tokens on the network are already being staked and receiving staking rewards. It appears that those staking their tokens — even if they are subject to vesting periods — will be able to access and sell their staking rewards.

The current maximum annual staking reward is 7% and is set to decline by 1.5% per year until it reaches 3.25% — which is expected to take around 50 years.

In the nick of time

Prior to the tokenomics summary going live, many crypto users had complained that trading of the blockchain's token was about to begin without this information available.

"It's not great that FTX/Binance etc are all listing Aptos without any tokenomics transparency at all," said prominent crypto trader Cobie. "Surely it should be a prerequisite to listing something that users can have the basic information on what they're buying lol."

FTX and Binance are listing Aptos on Oct. 19 at 1am (UTC).