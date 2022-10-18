Crypto gaming infrastructure platform Stardust raises $30 million: Bloomberg

Stardust, a platform that provides development tools for crypto-powered game makers, raised $30 million in a funding round led by Framework Ventures.

Acrew Capital, Blockchain Capital and Distributed Global also took part in the Series A round, Bloomberg first reported. No valuation was given.

Stardust’s self-professed goal is to become the de-facto infrastructure layer on which blockchain-based games are built. The platform offers a suite of tools that it says removes the difficult building process associated with blockchain development for crypto gaming applications.

Stardust raised $5 million in a seed round in 2021.

“I think web3 gaming will result both in the creation of new and interesting assets as well as exciting, consumer-friendly apps that will definitely be more appealing in terms of onboarding new, less-native crypto users,” Framework co-founder Vance Spencer told The Block.

Venture backers seem to agree. The crypto gaming and NFT space has been the largest investment sector across all venture funding for the past two quarters, according to The Block Research.