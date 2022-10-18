Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 18

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Tuesday.
The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
SAI.TECH's stock fell by 10.72%, followed by Core Scientific (-9.57%), Cipher Mining (-7.76%), and Digihost Technology (-7.02%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 18:
