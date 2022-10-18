Mining • October 18, 2022, 4:18PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 18

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Tuesday.
  • SAI.TECH, Core Scientific, Cipher Mining and Digihost Technology were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Tuesday.

The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

SAI.TECH's stock fell by 10.72%, followed by Core Scientific (-9.57%), Cipher Mining (-7.76%), and Digihost Technology (-7.02%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 18:


Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

