Former Celsius exec lands policy and regulatory job at JPMorgan: Bloomberg

Celsius' former head of policy and regulatory affairs, Aaron Iovine, has landed a new job as executive director for digital assets regulatory policy at JPMorgan, according to a report by Bloomberg Law.

Iovine spent eight months at the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender from February to September this year. He previously held a similar position at regional lender Cross Bank River.

The Block contacted JPMorgan to confirm the move but had not heard back before press time.

The role at the JPMorgan is a newly created one announced just weeks after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon branded crypto tokens “decentralised Ponzis.” Celsius filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York in July and proceedings are ongoing.

While he may be moving on, Iovine seemingly has unfinished business with Celsius. A bankruptcy docket showing list of unsecured creditors with claims against the company includes Iovine’s name.

Celsius has incurred more than $3 million in legal fees throughout the proceedings. Between July 13 and July 31 alone, law firm Kirkland & Ellis charged the crypto lender almost $2.6 million in fees. Another legal representative, Akin Gump billed the company almost $750,000 for services between July 13 and August 31.