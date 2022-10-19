Major League Baseball (MLB), an American professional baseball association composed of 30 teams, is looking to hire someone to spearhead digital gaming, NFT and metaverse licensing projects.

The position includes executing strategic partnerships to expand the MLB’s digital portfolio in NFTs, metaverse, wearable technology and AR/VR offerings, according to a LinkedIn post, suggesting that the MLB will look to broaden its digital asset launches and metaverse presence in the future.

The MLB has made some other splashes in web3 this year. In January, the League started selling NFTs via a partnership with Candy Digital, a digital collectibles company co-founded by major web3 executives Mike Novogratz, Gary Vaynerchuk and Michael Rubin.

The MLB also teamed up with the NFT-based fantasy sports firm Sorare to sell collectable NFTs of MLB players, becoming Sorare’s official NFT baseball partner.