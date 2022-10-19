Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 19

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Wednesday.

The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Northern Data's stock fell 19.54%, followed by Core Scientific (-9.49%), Greenidge Generation Holdings (-8.04%) and Argo Blockchain (-6.02% on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 19: