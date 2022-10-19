Mining • October 19, 2022, 4:58PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Wednesday, October 19

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Wednesday.
  • Northern Data, Core Scientific, Greenidge Generation Holdings and Argo Blockchain were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Wednesday.

The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Northern Data's stock fell 19.54%, followed by Core Scientific (-9.49%), Greenidge Generation Holdings (-8.04%) and Argo Blockchain (-6.02% on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Wednesday, Oct. 19:


