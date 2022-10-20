Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 20

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Thursday.

The coin, which had been mostly trading at around $19,200 for the past two days, dipped slightly to $19,000, according to data from TradingView.

Digihost Technology's stock fell 11.06%, followed by Argo Blockchain (-8.28% on Nasdaq), Iris Energy (-6.08%) and SAI.TECH (-4.62%).

Northern Data, on the other side, saw its stock rise by 8.79%, followed by Core Scientific (+4.61%), which filed a document with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York Wednesday evening seeking bankrupt Celsius Mining to pay "overdue" utility charges.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 20: