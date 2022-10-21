Bitcoin mining stock report: Friday, October 21

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block trended downward on Friday.

The coin was trading at around $19,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Cipher's stock fell 9.46%, followed by Stronghold Digital Mining (-7.48%), Northern Data (-7.13%) and Argo Blockchain (-5.79% on the London Stock Exchange).

Bitcoin mining stocks also fell over the course of the week — Argo Blockchain by 21.38% on the London Stock Exchange and Northern Data by 20.29%.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Friday, Oct. 21:

An overview of how miners fared over the week of trading: