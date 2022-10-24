Exchanges • October 24, 2022, 2:44PM EDT

MakerDAO moves ahead with $1.6 billion in Coinbase custody

The Block

Quick Take

  • Maker Improvement Proposal (MIP) 81, which would see MakerDAO move up to $1.6 billion USDC into Coinbase custody to earn institutional rewards, was ratified.

  • The community also ratified MIP 82 to facilitate a $500 million USDC loan to Coinbase, with ETH and BTC as collateral.

After the community behind DAI stablecoin issuer MakerDAO approved MIP 81, Coinbase Prime will custody up to $1.6 billion USDC from the protocol, the exchange said.

With MIP 81 ratified, MakerDAO joined Coinbase in its institutional rewards pilot program to earn 1.5% on the USDC for which Coinbase acts as custodian. Coinbase will maintain 24-hour year-round accessibility to the DAO Peg Stability Module (PSM) responsible for managing governance fees the MakerDAO earns from swaps.

The MakerDAO community also ratified MIP 82 in a step that will move ahead with the issue of a $500 million USDC loan to Coinbase collateralized via ETH and BTC and facilitated through the PSM at a variable interest rate between 4.5%-6%, paid monthly.


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Jeremy Nation is a Senior Reporter at The Block covering the greater blockchain ecosystem. Prior to joining The Block, Jeremy worked as a product content specialist at Bullish and Block.one. He also served as a reporter for ETHNews. Follow him on Twitter @ETH_Nation.

More by Jeremy Nation