Crypto data firm Amberdata snaps up analytics platform Genesis Volatility

Amberdata, a company that provides blockchain and crypto data for institutions, has bought out crypto options analytics provider Genesis Volatility.

The deal allows Amberdata to expand its focus on decentralized finance by offering support for DeFi options protocols such as Frikton, Ribbon and Lyra. It will also seek to enhance Genesis Volatility's analytics interface with Amberdata's on-chain, DeFi, and market data.

While the company did not disclose the terms of the deal to The Block, according to a source familiar with the matter the crypto options analytics platform was acquired for mostly equity in Amberdata.

Amberdata raised a $30 million round in May from investors such as Nexo, Coinbase and Nasdaq Ventures.

The Genesis Volatility deal follows recent acquisitions in the crypto space, numbering sixty last quarter. Earlier week, Spanish crypto platform Bit2Me bought out software studio Dekalabs and earlier today, NFT platform Exclusible purchased U.S. metaverse studio Polycount.