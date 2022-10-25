Twitter struggling to keep its most active users: Reuters

Internal Twitter research shows that the social media platform is struggling to keep its most active users, Reuters first reported.

Those so-called heavy tweeters are responsible for 90% of all tweets and half of global revenue even though they represent less than 10% of monthly overall users. And they have been in "absolute decline" since the pandemic started, the company's research revealed.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has bid $44 billion to buy Twitter, later took back the offer, arguing that the company didn't provide sufficient information about its user base. Musk said this month that he still wanted to buy the social media platform, after backing out of the deal in July and being sued by Twitter.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk tweeted in May.

The research also showed that cryptocurrency and "not safe for work" (including nudity and pornography) are the highest-growing topics of interest among heavy users, while news, sports and entertainment topics have decreased.

However, it also noted that crypto might not be a growing topic in the future and that interest has dwindled since June after hitting a peak in late 2021.