Prometheum to offer digital securities trading on SEC-regulated platform 

Prometheum will offer digital asset securities trading, clearing, settlement and custody as part of its new alternative trading system, the company said.

“For too long, digital asset trading has been conducted on unregulated platforms instead of on a platform which works within the current SEC framework for digital asset securities,” Prometheum founder and co-CEO Aaron Kaplan said in a statement. “Prometheum sets itself apart by maintaining the ability to be sustainably compliant under current securities laws, ensuring the multi-layer protections and standards required on Wall Street.”

Prometheum Ember ATS is a subsidiary of Prometheum Inc. Prometheum ATS is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Digital asset securities supported on the new platform include Flow, Filecoin, The Graph, Compound and Celo. Prometheum will offer institutional customers who join during the launch a 50% reduction on transaction fees for six months.