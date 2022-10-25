Block brings on former Argo CTO Hothi: Bloomberg

Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc. is continuing to hire from crypto firms, as the payment processor seeks to establish its Bitcoin mining and wallet hardware arms.

Block’s latest hire is Perry Hothi, the former chief technology officer at Argo Blockchain. He joins to advise on the development of the company’s Bitcoin mining division, Bloomberg first reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Formerly known as Square, Block listed jobs on LinkedIn for heads of Bitcoin mining policy, communications and partnerships over the past weeks. The company also has plans to establish a test hub to fine tune ASIC mining hardware and software, according to an ad it posted for a test hub lead.

Argo saw its shares tick down in October as the company revealed a plan to fundraise and strengthen its balance sheet.