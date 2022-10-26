Blockchain.com launches Visa debit card with 1% cashback in crypto

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has introduced a Visa debit card available to U.S. residents.

The card will let users pay with their crypto or fiat balance, giving them 1% back in crypto with every purchase. There are no sign-up or annual fees.

The waitlist for the card had 50,000 sign-ups at launch, the company said. It will be rolled out in more countries starting in 2023.

"At Visa, we believe for crypto adoption to grow, it's critical for it to be easily accepted everywhere," said Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa. "We're excited to partner with leading crypto wallets and exchanges like Blockchain.com to unlock more ways consumers can use their crypto for everyday purchases."

Other crypto companies have launched similar products, including FTX, Coinbase, and BlockFi.