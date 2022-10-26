Payments and Banking • October 26, 2022, 11:14AM EDT

Blockchain.com launches Visa debit card with 1% cashback in crypto

The Block

Quick Take

  • Blockchain.com has just launched a Visa debit card allowing its users to pay in crypto or fiat.
  • The card awards users 1% back in crypto and will initially be available only to U.S. residents.

Crypto exchange Blockchain.com has introduced a Visa debit card available to U.S. residents.

The card will let users pay with their crypto or fiat balance, giving them 1% back in crypto with every purchase. There are no sign-up or annual fees.

The waitlist for the card had 50,000 sign-ups at launch, the company said. It will be rolled out in more countries starting in 2023. 

"At Visa, we believe for crypto adoption to grow, it's critical for it to be easily accepted everywhere," said Cuy Sheffield, head of Crypto at Visa. "We're excited to partner with leading crypto wallets and exchanges like Blockchain.com to unlock more ways consumers can use their crypto for everyday purchases."

Other crypto companies have launched similar products, including FTX, Coinbase, and BlockFi.


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura