THORChain halts its platform due to an unknown bug, no issues of insolvency reported

THORChain, a cross-chain platform for token swaps and bridging, has halted its chain.

Earlier Thursday, THORCHain tweeted that its developers are aware of the chain halt and have likely identified the source of the issue. No problems of stolen funds were brought up by the team, and it mentioned that the bug has “nothing to do with solvency,” it tweeted.

The cause of the chain halt is likely due to a “unique transaction type” error, THORChain wrote in its tweet. THORChain did not provide further clarification or details on what this means in its tweet.

Other protocols such as Lends, a lending protocol built using THORChain, tweeted a warning to users to avoid the platform until the situation is resolved.

This is a developing story.