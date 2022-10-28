Genesis loan originations down 79% during crypto winter

Crypto firm Genesis saw a steep decline in its loan originations and trading volumes in the third quarter of the year, following several tumultuous months for the crypto industry marked by bankruptcies and crashes at a number major companies, the firm said in a quarterly report.
“Heading into the fourth quarter, the cryptocurrency market is lacking directional momentum as participants are taking stock after a beleaguering summer of endless negative headlines,” Genesis said. “Genesis remains prepared for a sustained crypto winter in light of such powerful macro headwinds.”
Loan originations at Genesis were down to $8.4 billion in the third quarter of the year, which spanned July 1-Sept. 30. That’s an 79% drop from $40.4 billion in loan originations in the previous quarter. Genesis did not respond to a request for comment.
Genesis also saw a smaller decline in trading volumes. Spot trading declined from $17.2 billion in the second quarter to $9.6 billion in the third quarter, a 44% dip.
Several Genesis executives have stepped down in recent months. Former CEO Michael Moro left the firm in August and former co-head of sales and trading Matt Ballensweig left in September. Former Chief Risk Officer Michael Patchen departed in October.
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.