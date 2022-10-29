ZkSync is working on Layer 3 blockchain for Ethereum

Matter Labs, developer of Ethereum scaling solution zkSync, said it’s working on a Layer 3 chain called Opportunity.

The Layer 3, still in the initial development phase, is aimed at further improving the scalability of zkSync's blockchain infrastructure. Matter Labs first announced it was working on Layer 3 in early October and originally named it Pathfinder. It has now renamed the project to Opportunity.



Opportunity will be an additional off-chain computation layer on zkSync's Layer 2 main network. Building on top of zkSync, the Layer 3 is meant to help lower Ethereum scalability and gas costs. Matter Labs said “zkSync’s EMV-compatible Layer 3 proof of concept ‘Opportunity’ will come to life in the first quarter of 2023, bringing a starfield of 10X moments to Ethereum

The team plans to release a proof of concept for its Layer 3 in the first quarter of 2023. This comes just as Matter Labs launched the first phase of its zkSync 2.0, called baby alpha, an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible ZK-Rollup.

Notably, zkSync developers are not the first to consider launching Layer 3. Last year, StarkWare revealed the concept and a planned ecosystem of multiple Layer 3s, each dedicated to various use cases.