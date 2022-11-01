MiamiWeb3 reveals packed agenda going beyond crypto and embracing Web3

Keynote speeches, panel discussions and fireside chats across the three-day event tie together four key themes to help institutions get involved in this emerging asset class and create a platform for industry leaders to drive meaningful discussions on trends and pressing topics concerning Web3. After kicking off the event with a welcome reception on the evening of November 28th, guests are led straight into action with the jam-packed agenda.

Global & Macro Takes (Nov 29th, morning) — speakers from government, traditional finance, Web3 and the world’s leading think tanks discuss their views on the state of the industry and where they see opportunities for future growth. With diverse perspectives from speakers such as Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami, Cynthia Lummis, U.S. Senator of Wyoming, Derek Devens, Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Neuberger Berman, Jared Favole, Senior Director, Communications and Policy at Circle, Nicole Valentine, FinTech Director, Center for Financial Markets, Milken Institute and many more covering the regulation, CBDCs, financial and technological aspects. Participants get a 360-degree birdseye view on everything that matters now and looking ahead to 2023.

DeFi: Beyond Crypto (Nov 29th, afternoon) — there's much more to Web3 than crypto: there is an entire world of new financial primitives and applications waiting to be explored through DeFi. While DeFi is accessible to individuals, institutions often struggle with custody, compliance, taxation, mining, and unlocking the yields made possible through this technology. Join experts such as Anthony Bassili, Head of Asset Allocators at Coinbase Institutional, Joel Edgerton, Head of Americas Enterprise at Ledger, James Putra, Vice President, Product Strategy, TradeStation Crypto, Inc., and Alex McDougall, CEO of Stablecorp on a journey across the institutional DeFi landscape, and how to access this market.

Web2 to Web3 (Nov 30th, morning) — the transition from Web2 to Web3 is well-underway. Beginning at the infrastructure level, discussing the potential of unlocking Bitcoin layers to L2s & scaling solutions post-merge to investing in Web3 ecosystems as the new platforms, participants are led through emerging Web3 technologies and the industries that are being built around them. Don't miss out on industry leaders, including Tim Draper, Founding Partner of Draper Associates, Trevor Owens, Managing Partner at Stacks Ventures, and Angela Dalton, Founder & CEO, Signum Growth Capital, Anthony Avedissianl, Investor, Seed Club Ventures, breaking down what matters!

Embracing Web3 (Nov 30th, afternoon) — finally, we look towards the future to "go beyond crypto and embrace Web3". Speakers discuss their outlook on Web3’s role and impact on gaming, entertainment, organizations (DAOs), identity & on-chain reputations, philanthropy, sports, and the future of money. Don't miss out on Salim Ismail, Founding Executive Director, Singularity University, Sandy Carter, SVP & Channel Chief at Unstoppable Domains, Elana Dickman, Investor, Red Beard Ventures, David S. Bennahum, CEO of Ready Games, and many more fantastic speakers and panelists!

The three-day in-person event is expected to attract attendees from across the globe with its packed agenda. With MiamiWeb3, Atlas and CTH Group are creating a platform with globally relevant participation to drive meaningful outcomes for the Web3 industry: from building out the ecosystem across all verticals to unleashing Web3’s full potential with new business models to contributing to a better foundation for fair, equitable, and clean growth for the world. MiamiWeb3 has it all.

