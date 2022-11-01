Layer 2s and Scaling • November 1, 2022, 10:00AM EDT

Layer 2 solution Boba Network integrates with BNB Chain

The Block

Quick Take

  • Layer-2 scaling solution Boba Network has expanded its support to the BNB blockchain.

  • Boba aims to meet scalability demands for the Layer 1 blockchain. 

Blockchain development firm Enya said it has released a Layer 2 scaling solution called Boba Network on BNB Chain, aiming to scale applications on the blockchain. 

SushiSwap, one of the largest decentralized exchanges, will launch on the BNB Chain version of Boba Network as a launch partner.

Boba is an Optimistic Rollup, a scaling solution that leverages off-chain computation to make transactions cheaper and faster on any given blockchain.

Boba will be one of the first Layer 2 solutions to hit BNB Chain, which hosts more than $5.7 billion in crypto assets across tens of decentralized finance (DeFi) apps. 

Enya created Boba last year to compete with other Layer 2 scaling solutions such as Optimism and Arbitrum. In April, Boba raised $45 million in a series A round that gave it a $1.5 billion valuation.

In September, BNB Chain also announced its own Layer 2 scaling technology based on ZK-Rollups called zkBNB, but that’s still in the test phase. The blockchain is home to another Layer 2 called Autobahn Network.

While Boba initially targeted Ethereum, the team expanded the offering to multiple chains, with BNB Chain being the latest after having already launched on three other blockchains, including Fantom, Avalanche, and Moonbeam.


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Vishal Chawla is a reporter who has covered the ins and outs of the tech industry for more than half a decade. Before The Block, Vishal worked for media firms like Crypto Briefing, IDG ComputerWorld, CIO and Analytics India Mag. Follow him on Twitter at @vishal4c and contact at [email protected]

Editor

To contact the editors of this story:
Larry DiTore at
[email protected]
Walden Siew at
[email protected]

More by Vishal Chawla